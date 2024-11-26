Detroit Pistons Guard Among NBA Leaders in Key Metric
Through the first month of the season, the Detroit Pistons have arguably one of the top value signings of the offseason. Upon arriving on his new team, Malik Beasley continues to put up some of the best numbers of his career.
As the dust settled in free agency, the Pistons inked Beasley to a one-year deal. Having built a reputation of being a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, he instantly made sense on a team in desperate need of three-point.
No matter the role, Beasley has emerged as arguably the biggest X-factor on the Pistons' roster. Whether it's being the first guy off the bench or starting, he's capable of coming alive on any given night.
Through his first 18 games with the Pistons, Beasley is posting the second-highest points per game average for his career (15.6). As expected, most of his damage is done from three-point range, where he is shooting 39.2% on nine attempts per game.
Despite primarily coming off the bench for the Pistons, Beasley is still one of the league's best three-point shooters. He is currently fourth in total makes with 65. The only players ahead of him are Jayson Tatum (70), LaMelo Ball (73), and Anthony Edwards (78). Impressive company to be in as all these players are primary options on their respective teams.
From the moment he entered the fray in Detroit, Beasley has been a perfect complement to Cade Cunningham. The veteran guard opens up the floor for the Pistons star, and is being rewarded with a large volume of shots on a nightly basis.
In their recent stretch, Beasley has managed to put together one of the best scoring stretches of his career. He's scored at least 15 points in each of his last nine games, including six games of 20 points or more. Beasley's sason high currently sits at 26 points, a mark he reached against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.
Through the first month of the season, the Pistons are off to a much better start compared to last year. Additions like Beasley have been a major catalyst in the franchise's recent change in trajectory.