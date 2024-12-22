Detroit Pistons Guard Eyeing Spot in All-Star Weekend Competition
There are many factors that can be attributed to the Detroit Pistons' early-season success, with their changes to the roster being among the key catalysts. Trajan Langdon sought veteran shooting in the offseason, and it has paid huge dividends.
Among the new faces who stood out the most thus far is Malik Beasley. After signing a modest one-year contract in free agency, the journeyman guard has emerged as a major X-factor for the Pistons.
Similar to most of his other stops in the NBA, Beasley has provided a boost with his three-point shooting. He is currently shooting a stellar 41.4% from beyond the arc, and is fourth in the league in total makes this season at 99. The only players ahead of him are Tyler Herro (100), Payton Pritchard (101), and Anthony Edwards (108).
Following practice on Wednesday, Beasley was asked if he had an idea of where he stood among the top three-point shooters this season. Not only did he know his exact number of makes, he cited that he wants to compete in the three-point contest at All-Star weekend.
"Just trying to stay top five," Beasley said. "Think I've been top five the last five years, top ten for sure. Just trying to make a name for myself. Let these guys know that I should be in the three-point contest again."
Beasley competed in the three-point contest last year as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, but was unable to get past the first round. Seeing that he is once again among the best volume outside shooters in the league, the Pistons guard might have a chance to get redemption come All-Star weekend.