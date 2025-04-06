Detroit Pistons Guard Joins Steph Curry in NBA History
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons took their home floor against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of a back-to-back. In the midst of this matchup, one key member of the team managed to etch his name in the history books.
There are many factors that have contributed to the Pistons' historic turnaround this season, and Malik Beasley is one of them. Since signing a one-year deal with Detroit in free agency, the journeyman guard has put together one of the best campaigns in his career.
As the third quarter of Saturday's matchup came to a close, Beasley connected on his second three-pointer of the night. With this make, he has officially reached 300 on the season.
Upon breaking the 300 mark, Beasley finds himself in some impressive company. He is one of just five players to accomplish this feat. The others being Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Anthony Edwards.
All season, Beasley has been among the top three-point shooters in the league. He is constantly going back and forth with Edwards for the top spot. Ironically enough, Edwards also reached 300 makes on Saturday night.
Outside shooting was a major point of emphasis for the Pistons this offseason, and Beasley has almost single-handedly fixed their spacing issues. On the season, the veteran guard is shooting just under 42% from deep on an impressive nine attempts per game.
As expected, this historic accomplishment has set a new career-high for Beasley. Prior to this season, the most threes he made in a season 240, a feat he reached with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022.
Still with a handful of games left in the regular season, Beasley still has time to add on to his total.