Detroit Pistons Guard Nearly Makes NBA History vs Trail Blazers

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 26 points on Monday night, despite having 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, and 0 free throws.



His 26 points are the 2nd most ever to be scored by a player who had 0s across the rest of the board.



