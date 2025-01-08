Detroit Pistons Guard Nearly Makes NBA History vs Trail Blazers
Despite facing a massive deficit early, the Detroit Pistons managed to pull off a come-from-behind victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday. This would not have been possible if not for the stellar late-game play from one of their veterans.
Aside from another strong Cade Cunningham performance, the biggest storyline for the Pistons in this matchup was Tim Hardaway Jr. Along with scoring double-digit points in the fourth quarter along, the journeyman guard posted an extremely rare stat line. THJ ended the night with only 26 points, filling the rest of the box score with zeroes.
With this performance, Hardaway Jr. nearly tied an NBA record. According to Basketball Reference, his 26 points are the second-most scored by a player who didn’t record any other stat. The top spot belongs to former NBA All-Star Michael Redd, who notched 29 points in a game with zeroes across the board.
Since coming over to the Pistons via trade last offseason, Hardaway Jr. has been streaky offensively at times. However, there have been numerous occasions where he’s managed to catch fire when the team needed it. On the season, THJ is averaging 10.5 PPG and 1.6 APG while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.
Looking ahead, the Pistons are going to need Hardaway Jr. to find a consistently groove. With Jaden Ivey on the sidelines recovering from a broken fibula, there is a big void to fill in the offense. As a proven scorer throughout most of his career, Hardaway Jr. is someone who will be called upon to step up in the coming months.