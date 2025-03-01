Detroit Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in NBA History
Long before he arrived on the Detroit Pistons, Malik Beasley built a reputation in the NBA for being an effective three-point shooter. That said, the journeyman guard has managed to elevate his game in a big way in his new situation.
Heading into last offseason, floor spacing was something the Pistons needed to address. Trajan Langdon would rectify this issue with a flurry of moves. While Tim Hardaway Jr. and Tobias Harris have helped open up the floor, Beasey has undoubtedly been the most impactful addition.
Playing alongside an elite playmaker in Cade Cunningham has done wonders for Beasley's game. The two have had great chemistry from opening night, resulting in Beasley emerging as one of the best reserve guards in the league right now.
On the season, Beasley is averaging the second-highest PPG total of his career at 16.7. As expected, the majority of his damage has become from beyond the arc. Along with provided much-needed floor spacing for the Pistons, Beasley could work his way into the history books. He is currently on pace to become just the second player ever to shot 42% or better from three on nine attempts per game. The other to do so is Steph Curry, who has pulled off this feat five times.
Beasley has had numerous three-point barrages this season, with the most recent coming against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. In 22 minutes off the bench, he canned six triples en route to finishing with 26 points on the night.
After signing a modest one-year deal in the offseason, Beasley has drastically outplayed his contract. He continues to provide a strong perimeter presence on the floor, while helping lead the young squad behind the scenes. Seeing how well he's taken to his new situation, the front office should be looking to keep Beasley in Detroit far beyond this season.