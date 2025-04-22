Detroit Pistons Guard Reacts to Game 2 Victory Over New York Knicks
Heading into their series with the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons knew they were going to have to steal a game on the road if they wanted to pull off an upset. They nearly accomplished this goal in Game 1, but came up short after a second-half surge from the Knicks. However, the Pistons made sure not to make the same mistake again.
Things ended up going down to the wire on Monday night as New York managed to rally again late. They would not be rewarded for their efforts though, as they'd come up just short. Thanks to a stellar showing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons left MSG with a 100-94 victory.
This win is crucial for the Pistons for a variety of reasons. For starters, homecourt advantage is now in their favor. Secondly, they managed to shift the momentum just as the series gets ready to head back to Detroit.
Following Monday's victory, Malik Beasley took to social media to give his thoughts on the night's matchup. He is elated that things are tied up now and that his team was able to take a game on the road.
Beasley has been one of the standout performers for the Pistons all season but had a rare off night in Game 2. He ended the night with just nine points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field. His rough shooting didn't manage to negatively impact the Pistons, as the guys around him were able to pick him up. Dennis Schroder ended up being the spark off the bench, notching 20 points and three assists.
Now heading back to their home floor, the Pistons have an opportunity to take a commanding lead in the series. They'll enjoy a two-day break before taking the floor at Little Caesars Arena for Game 3 Thursday night.