Detroit Pistons Guard Reacts to Highlight Play vs Brooklyn Nets
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons were able to secure their second win of the regular season after taking down the Brooklyn Nets. Following their all-around victory, one of the players took to social media to react to one of his best plays from the outing.
The primary catalyst in the Pistons taking down the Nets was the production they got from all over the roster. It was a well-balanced attack, as no player scored over 20 points in the matchup. However, six Pistons did manage to break double-digits in the 106-92 win. Among those to do so was Malik Beasley, who notched 18 points off the bench.
One of the main reasons why Detroit sought out Beasley in free agency this summer was his ability to space the floor. This was on full display against the Nets, as he connected on four of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. The veteran guard re-posted one of his threes on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday evening after getting one to fall under duress. Beasley caught the ball in the corner with roughly two seconds left on the shot clock and managed to turn and nail the corner triple.
Through his first two weeks with the Pistons, Beasley is showing why he was one of the best value signings of free agency. He is averaging 12.0 PPG off the bench, and shooting 37.0% from deep on nearly eight attempts per game. Sunday marked the second time this season Beasley scored at least 17 points in a game and connected on four or more threes.
Beasley and the Pistons find themselves with a quick turnaround coming off their win in Brooklyn. They'll be back in action on Monday night to take on the LA Lakers in the second leg of a back-to-back.