Detroit Pistons Guard Trolls Kings Following Last-Second Win
On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons added to what was already a wild night across the NBA. Thanks to some late-game heroics from Jaden Ivey, they managed to take down the Sacramento Kings and keep their winning streak alive.
In the game's final moments, the Pistons found themselves with the ball down three. Ivey would end up producing the biggest play of the night, converting a four-point play on De'Aaron Fox. This thrilling finish capped off what was a double-digit comeback for the Pistons in the fourth quarter.
As expected, the Pistons were fired up following a hard-fought victory over the Kings. During postgame interviews, Malik Beasley decided to have a little fun with the Sacramento crowd. He jokingly tried to get a "light the beam" chanting going in reference to what the Kings do after home wins.
Beasley continued what has been an impressive run with the Pistons. Whether he's in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, he finds ways to be impactful on the offensive end. In 27 minutes off the bench, he finished with 22 points and connected on six shots from beyond the arc. Beasley's sharpshooting efforts put him at the top of the league in makes at 122, just passing Anthony Edwards.
Thursday's win was a notable one, as it marked the Pistons' 14th victory of the year. In two months, they've managed to match their win total from all of last season. Moving to 14-17 on the year, Detroit now sits in ninth place of the Eastern Conference standings.
Riding high on a three-game winning streak, the Pistons will look to win out on their road trip on Saturday night. Next up on the schedule is the first meeting of the year with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.