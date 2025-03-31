Detroit Pistons Had Major Contribution to Wild NBA Stat
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of eight matchups on the NBA’s slate of games for the day.
By the end of the night, an unlikely and wild stat was discovered. According to Statmuse, just five players secured a 30-point outing on Sunday. More players were ejected in the same night.
The new “Bad Boys” Pistons were contributors to the unqiue stat as they engaged in a mid-game brawl with the Timberwolves on the road.
via @StatMuse: NBA today: 7 — Players ejected. 5 — Players with a 30-point game.
The Pistons lost three players as a result of the altercation in Minnesota on Sunday. Ron Holland was the focal point of the battle as he got tangled up with Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid. The second-year guard Marcus Sasser was involved as he attempted to defend Holland.
Detroit’s primary enforcer, Isaiah Stewart, expectedly got involved and was tossed from the action as well. While the stat didn’t account for total ejections, coaches on both sides were tossed as well, which would’ve brought the number to nine total.
Across the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward Terance Mann was assessed two technical fouls, which led to his ejection in the 145-124 blowout against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The other incident came in a matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns, where Dillon Brooks engaged in a scuffle with Kevin Durant. Brooks picked up an early exit, joining in on the major trend of the night.