Detroit Pistons Have an Important Question for Rising Star
Year three will have a focus on growing versatility for the Detroit Pistons’ third-year center Jalen Duren.
As the Pistons enter a new coaching era once again, Duren enters the 2024-2025 NBA season with different goals from the team’s recently hired head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.
As the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach addressed the media on Monday, he discussed the state of the big man position on the Pistons as of now. For Duren, he has a vision of getting the young rising star to add more elements to his game—helping him become less traditional and more modern.
“JD’s ability to handle the ball and make plays,” Bickerstaff told reporters, according to Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “Is that something we can unlock with him to open up his game a bit and get him more involved so that everything isn’t a grind?”
That could very well be one of Bickerstaff’s most important questions that need answering this season.
On a young and struggling Pistons team, nobody has received more shine than the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham. Duren is right behind him, though, and for valid reasons. In two seasons, Duren appeared in 128 games, picking up over 90 starts.
During his rookie effort, Duren produced nine points and nine rebounds per game. He improved in year two, accounting for 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.
The numbers from the field are efficient for Duren, as he’s averaged 63 percent in two seasons. But most of his production came at the rim, where he took 70 percent of his shots last season. The Pistons surely won’t want to break what doesn’t need fixing for Duren, but it doesn’t hurt to expand.
