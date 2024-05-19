Detroit Pistons Hope to Fill Front Office Hire Before Key Date
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons are expected to add a President of Basketball Operations to oversee the front office.
Once the 2023-2024 regular season concluded, it became clear the Pistons were firing up an immediate search to find somebody who could help turn the team around.
The Pistons ended the regular season with just 14 wins. While they weren’t expected to be in playoff contention, Detroit’s historically bad run throughout the year created many question marks from the front office down to the coaching staff.
So far, it seems the Coach-GM combination of Monty Williams and Troy Weaver is safe, but a new President will decide what’s best in the end. Soon, the Pistons will hire that leader, with a key deadline in mind.
According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Pistons “hope to fill” the President of Basketball Ops position before the 2024 NBA Draft. The two-day event is slated to take place on June 26-27, leaving the Pistons with a little over a month to figure it out.
The sooner they can fill the position, the better.
Over the past week, several candidates have been linked to the Pistons. Some reportedly denied Detroit’s request to interview, while others remain in the running. According to Yahoo Sports, there are four realistic frontrunners, with one dream candidate in mind.
By now, it’s clear the Pistons have eyes on Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Ops Tim Connelly, for good reason. With Connelly having a hand in building the Denver Nuggets and Timberwolves’ current rosters, he’s proven to be a productive front-office leader.
Leaving a situation in Minnesota, where the Wolves have become a championship contender, for a rebuilding Pistons team is a tough sell for Connelly. In the event the Pistons don’t land their dream candidate, they seem to have four other favorites in the mix.
New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry, Orlando Magic Senior Advisor John Hammond, and Adviser for the Dallas Mavericks Dennis Lindsey are all in the hunt for the job.
Soon, the Pistons should have the front office situation figured out so they can lock up their big board to make their fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.