Detroit Pistons Hopeful Jaden Ivey Plays Again This Season
Since their win over the Orlando Magic, the main talking point around the Detroit Pistons has been Jaden Ivey. The former No. 5 pick was taken off the court in a stretcher earlier this week.
After Cole Anthony awkwardly landed on the leg of Ivey, it was revealed that the Pistons guard suffered a broken fibula. On Thursday, it was announced that he had successful surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Despite suffering such a gruesome injury, the Pistons are not ruling out the idea of Ivey playing again this season. Prior to their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets Friday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff touched on the optimism of his potential return down the road.
"We're hopeful that he is able to return again this season," Bickerstaff said. "Whatever the bone takes its time to heal, for everybody that can be a different thing. We're hopeful that he'll be back this season for sure."
When reporting on Ivey's injury, NBA insider Shams Charania also touched on the Pistons guard returning in the event Detroit makes the playofss. However, the organization plans on being very cautious when it comes to his recovery.
"Ivey, 22, will miss at least most of the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN," Charania wrote. "The Pistons and Ivey are currently not ruling out a return depending on Detroit's play and potential postseason run, but the franchise will be cautious on the rehabilitation and recovery of the rising young guard."
This injury was a tough blow for Ivey, who was in the midst of his best season in the pros. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.9% from three. In his absence, the Pistons will have to work collectively the fill the void in the starting lineup.