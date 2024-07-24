Detroit Pistons’ J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Top Rookie’s Strengths
Coming from the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff inherited a Detroit Pistons roster that needed a notable makeover. The Pistons’ front office made some key moves over the past month by adding several players through free agency, and two new rookies through the 2024 NBA Draft.
This season, the Pistons made Ron Holland their top pick. After getting the fifth overall pick, the Pistons decided to take on an NBA G League Ignite product.
Last week, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained the top rookie’s strengths ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“He plays the game with a tenacious mindset,” Bickerstaff explained. “He’s one of those guys that can make an impact on the floor in a bunch of different ways. No one’s going to outwork or outcompete him. He’s a young guy with a very versatile skill set. [He’s able] to get to the rim, playmake, and defend at multiple positions. We’re excited about him.”
The former five-star recruit could’ve spent his freshman season at any top hoops school in the NCAA. Instead, the Duncanville, Texas native went the professional route through the NBA’s developmental pipeline. After seeing the court for 15 games, Holland’s G League season was cut short due to a thumb injury. Holland announced that healing and getting ready for the pre-draft process was his priority.
With the Ignite, Holland averaged 30 minutes of playing time. He drained 47 percent of his shots, scoring 19 points per game. On the glass, Holland came down with seven rebounds per game. Defensively, he averaged two steals and one block on a nightly basis.
After several months of recovery and preparing to get picked in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland finally got a shot to put his talent on display once again at the NBA’s Summer League run.
Leading up to the Summer League finale on Sunday night, Holland appeared in three games for the Pistons. Although there was speculation about a potential injury in between games one and two, Holland received rest before the second night of a back-to-back.
Spending nearly 30 minutes of action on the court, Holland managed to produce 17 points per game. He struggled in the efficiency department, making just 37 percent of his shots from the field. Yet, Holland was still productive defensively, grabbing seven rebounds, one steal, and one block per game.
During Detroit’s finale against the Utah Jazz, Holland scored 23 points in 22 minutes. The rookie came down with four rebounds and snatched two steals in the loss.
Holland’s role is undefined at the moment, but as a fifth pick, he should have the opportunity to get his feet wet often in year one with the Pistons. With Bickerstaff looking forward to Holland becoming his first top rookie since parting ways with the Cavs and landing in Detroit, Holland is in a good position to earn some consistent playing time off the bat.
