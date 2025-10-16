Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey Hit With Major Injury Blow
Jaden Ivey’s absence earlier this week turns out to be more serious than expected.
According to an official injury update from the Detroit Pistons, Ivey is dealing with a knee-related setback. As a result, he’ll be out for the remainder of the preseason and will miss the team’s regular-season opener.
via @Pistons_PR: The @DetroitPistons today announced the following medical update on guard Jaden Ivey:
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey underwent an arthroscopic procedure earlier today to relieve right knee discomfort, the procedure and discomfort are unrelated to the fibula injury suffered last season. Ivey will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The injury to Ivey is a major blow for the Pistons just ahead of their opener. While it’s a positive sign that Ivey’s recent setback isn’t related to last year’s season-ending injury, it’s unfortunate the Pistons are going to begin the new season with bad health in the backcourt.
Last season, Ivey played in 30 games for the Pistons. Entering the year, many questioned his fit alongside Cade Cunningham. Although the sample size was small, Ivey thrived during that time. He posted averages of 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 40 percent of his threes on 5.1 attempts per game,
Ivey went down with a leg injury on January 1. Since it required surgery, the veteran guard missed the remainder of the regular season. When the Pistons reached the playoffs, the door was open for a possible return, but ultimately, the Pistons rolled without Iver for the rest of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Pistons dropped out of the postseason with a Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks.
Going into the 2025-2026 season, Ivey is entering his contract season. The deadline to get something done beforehand is looming, but this setback certainly makes the situation more difficult to gauge. With injuries affecting Ivey lately, his lack of availability is not becoming a big question mark heading into year four.
At this point, Ivey has 181 games under his belt. He’s been a starter for 164 of those matchups, seeing the court for roughly 30 minutes per game. Throughout his career, he has posted averages of 17.6 points, while shooting 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. He has also racked up 4.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.