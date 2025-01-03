Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Sends Social Media Message After Injury
During the fourth quarter of the Detroit Pistons’ Wednesday night victory over the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey went down with a devastating injury.
As players from both teams surrounded the young veteran guard, who was clearly in tons of pain, it was apparent Ivey could be looking at a long recovery ahead.
Shortly after getting his leg wrapped up in a cast, Ivey was rolled off the court on a stretcher. The following day, the young guard was diagnosed with a broken fibula in his left leg. On Thursday morning, Ivey underwent surgery, the Pistons announced.
On Friday, Ivey took to Instagram to send out a social media message for the first time since going down. As expected, he received a lot of love of support from his teammates and players from all over.
“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations;"
“knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” “But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” James 1:2-4
“So encouraged by the amount of thoughts, Messages and Prayers I’ve Received. I’m thankful for my wife and my whole family who have been with me throughout the start of this. Even In the midst of this, I trust the one who has put me in this spot, and Ik my Father will get me through because he is faithful and a Great God! I hope my situation can inspire anybody going through any trial in life that Jesus Loves You and he won’t just leave you where you have been stuck, but lean on your Father, because he is right there through your trial. With God nothing is impossible. 🙏🏾 Back Soon….”
The Pistons couldn’t quite put a recovery timeline in place for Ivey just yet, but they’ll get a better idea in four weeks when the guard will get evaluated once again.
In the meantime, the Pistons will have to find a way to remain as competitive as possible while missing the young veteran, who was having a career year.
“It’s tough on the whole group,” said Ivey’s teammate, Cade Cunningham. “To see him hurting like that is tough on us, you know what I’m saying? He’s built for it. He’s going to shake back. Knowing him, he’s gonna work his tail off, and he’s gonna be better than ever when he gets back. It’s hard to see that, for sure.”
“It’s tough on all of us,” head coach JB Bickerstaff stated. “There’s no better teammate person than [Jaden Ivey]. No one that cares more about this thing than him. It’s tough to see.”
Ivey’s sophomore campaign last season left a lot of questions surrounding him heading into the 2024-2025 run. There have been improvements from the 22-year-old across the board.
In 30 games, Ivey averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists while making 46 percent of his field goals and 41 percent of his threes.