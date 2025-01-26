Detroit Pistons’ JB Bickerstaff Gets Ejected vs Orlando Magic
As the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic battled it out on Saturday night, emotions were running high from the moment the game tipped off.
Within the opening minutes, it was clear the matchup was going to be physical. The game was certainly living up to the expectations as the following quarters played out.
By the time the game reached the fourth quarter, the Pistons had lost their head coach to an ejection as a result of double technical fouls.
JB Bickerstaff was escorted off the court by team security as he was fired up against the officiating crew.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, a trend from last year has kept up.
The Pistons have often felt like they are constantly battling against the other team, along with the referees. As the season has progressed, Bickerstaff has used his postgame platform to air out his frustrations with the way games are called at times.
“What they went through tonight, to be honest with you, was disrespectful,” Bickerstaff said of his Pistons after an early January win over the Hornets.
“…It's disrespectful to our guys who compete as hard as they do for people to take out personal problems with our guys. If you have a problem with me, if you have a problem with our guys, you call the game the same way all the time. You can go back and watch it play after play; the game was not whistled the same way. Our guys deserve better than that.”
Heading into the fourth quarter, the foul numbers weren’t lopsided, but there were questionable no-calls leading up to this moment. Mix that in with the fact that the Pistons started losing control of their lead in the fourth quarter, and frustration started to boil over.
While the Pistons were putting up a good fight after the Magic got out in front, teasing a potential double-digit lead, the game slipped away.
The Pistons came up short, losing 121-113.
