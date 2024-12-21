Detroit Pistons’ Key Player Could Return vs Phoenix Suns
Some luck in the health department could go a long way for the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. While the team will still miss its backup center, Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons hope to see one of their key players return to the lineup after missing some time recently.
Jaden Ivey has been dealing with inflammation in his left knee. When the Pistons approached their matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday, Ivey was a late scratch as he dealt with soreness.
While Ivey’s setback didn’t seem overly concerning, he was doubtful heading into the Thursday night matchup between the Pistons and the Utah Jazz. As expected, Ivey was officially ruled out for the night, missing two games in a row for the first time this year.
Going into the matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons have upgraded Ivey’s injury report status to probable, which is a good indication he’ll be back on the court on Saturday.
This year, Ivey has taken a positive step forward with his progress. Despite entering the new hoops year with questions surrounding his development and fit alongside Cade Cunningham, Ivey has been on a solid path through his first 25 games.
Seeing the court for 30 minutes per game, Ivey has averaged 17 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three. Ivey has also produced four rebounds per game while dishing out four assists per matchup.
Typically, the Pistons have rolled with Malik Beasley in the starting five when Ivey’s out of the mix. On Thursday, Ausar Thompson received the promotion for the night. As long as Ivey is cleared for action, he’ll be right back in his role next to Cunningham.