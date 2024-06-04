Detroit Pistons Legend Continues War of Words With Draymond Green
Over the past week, Detroit Pistons legend Rasheed Wallace has been in an ongoing feud with a current player. It all began when he shared his thoughts on the 2004 title team stacking up against another all-time great squad.
On his podcast, Wallace broke down why he thought the Pistons title team could beat the 2017 Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant. After his clip went viral, Draymond Green decided to chime in with his thoughts. As expected, he feels his former team would easily secure a win in this hypothetical matchup.
Following Green’s response, Wallace decided to keep the debate going online. He re-posted Green’s remark with a response of his own. He started of by saying he has nothing but love for the Warriors forward. However, he feels that Golden State roster is too small to try and contain the ‘04 Pistons.
Wallace wrapped up by saying he’ll gladly go on a podcast with Green and provide a full breakdown to this ongoing debate.
This debate is a fun hypothetical, but it is a complete clash of styles. The Pistons were a hard-nosed team that prided themselves on shutting down opponents defensively. As for the Warriors, they were a free-flowing offense that had an endless amount of firepower in KD, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson.
As this back-and-forth continues on social media, it’s clear Wallace and Green have no plan on backing down. Seeing that they each have their own podcast, only time will tell if they decide to actually sit down and hash things out.