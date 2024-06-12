Detroit Pistons Legend Pays Homage to NBA Legend Jerry West
Between his time as a player, coach, executive, and analyst, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas fits the category of an NBA lifer. Having been around the game for so long, he was one of the many people hit hard by the news of Jerry West.
On Wednesday morning, the LA Clippers put out a statement that West had passed away at 86-years-old. He is most known for his time with the LA Lakers and being the inspiration for the NBA logo.
Following this tragic news, countless figures in and around the league paid respect to West. Among those to do so was the Pistons legend. He made a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the game lost a great one.
Following his playing career, West went on to build a team that would give Thomas and the Pistons trouble in the 1980s. He was named the general managed of the Lakers in 1979, and played a key role in building the "Showtime" teams. At the center of West's roster was a close friend of Thomas, Magic Johnson.
Among the five titles Johnson and the Lakers won in the 1980s was in 1988. That was the first time Thomas would lead Detroit to the NBA Finals. However, they'd end up coming just short. The Pistons would end up bouncing back though, winning the championship each of the next two seasons.
During his playing career, West was a 14-time All-Star and led the Lakers to a championship in 1972. Along with entering the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980, his name was immortalized again in 2024 as a contributor.