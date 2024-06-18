Detroit Pistons Legend Praises Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
Throughout the history of the Detroit Pistons franchise, Isiah Thomas is among the greatest players to ever suit up for the franchises. What made him so successful was his selflessness at the point guard position, and he recently praised one of today's young stars for having a similar mindset.
As the Boston Celtics look to secure a championship, Jayson Tatum has caught a lot of flack for his production. Given that many view him as the team's top player, they've expected more from the star forward.
Tatum hasn't let the outside noise get to him, stating that he just wants his team to win at the highest level. He also brought up Thomas as an example of a team's best player not winning finals MVP. After seeing these comments, the Pistons icon praised Tatum for doing his homework and being a team player.
As most know, Thomas les the Pistons to back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990. However, the Hall of Fame guard only has one Finals MVP on his resumé. When Detroit won it all in '89, it was Joe Dumars who took home the honors. In the Pistons' sweep over the Lakers, he averaged 27.3 points and 6.0 assists on 57.6% shooting from the field.
When the "Bad Boys" secured a second straight title in '90, Thomas was awarded Finals MVP. Across five games against the Portlan Trail Blazers, he averaged 27.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 7.0 APG.
At his peak, Thomas could have easily put up numbers comparable with other top stars in the league. However, he made the decision to spread the wealth with his teammates to make sure they functioned at the highest level. Because of his approach to the game, Detroit was able to win two of the franchise's three chmapionships.