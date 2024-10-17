Detroit Pistons Legend Reacts to WNBA Finals Game-Winner
On Wednesday night, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx would take the floor for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. The final play was so impressive that one Detroit Pistons legend couldn't help but chime in.
In the final moments, the Liberty and Lynx were deadlocked at 77. Sabrina Ionescu found herself with the ball in the final seconds with an opportunity to put her team ahead late. Ionescu ended up nailing a three from just inside the logo that is now being dubbed one of the greatest shots in WNBA Finals history.
Following this make, the Liberty would go on to win to take a commanding 2-1 lead in the series. Aside from the game-winner, Ionescu ended the night with a stat line of 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
As expected, a late-game shot like this quickly made waves on social media. Among those to re-post the play was Pistons' legend Isiah Thomas. He would have a one-word response to Ionescu's clutch three.
During his career, Thomas had his own fair share of big moments on the game's biggest stage. Among the most notable is his third quarter outburst in the 1988 Finals against the LA Lakers.
In Game 6 of that series, Thomas injured his ankle after landing awkwardly on Lakers forward Michael Cooper. He'd up re-entering the game despite practically hobbling on one foot. Thomas did not the injury derail him, doing everything he could to try and lead the charge for the Pistons. He'd end up erupting for 25 points in that quarter, a finals record that still stands today.
As for Ionescu and the Liberty, they are now one win away from completing what has been a dominant 2024 campaign for them. If they're able to pull out a win in Friday's Game 4, they'll be crowned WNBA champions.