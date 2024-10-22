Detroit Pistons Legend Reflects on Drafting 3-Time NBA All-Star
Before taking an executive role with the league office, Joe Dumars had a long career with the Detroit Pistons. The Hall of Fame guard recently opened up on one of his biggest hits in the NBA Draft.
As a player, Dumars spent all 14 years of his career with the Pistons. In that time, he made numerous All-Star appearances and led the franchise to two championships alongside Isiah Thomas. Dumars' biggest accomplishment was taking home Finals MVP honors in 1989.
One year after retiring as a player, Dumars would take on the role of President of Basketball Operations for the Pistons. He'd serve in the front office for 14 years, where he'd deliver another championship to Detroit in 2004.
While appearing on the Bucks+ podcast, Dumars was asked about drafting Khris Middleton to the Pistons in 2012. Many were worrisome about his injury history, but he was more focused on the player he'd become when he was fully healthy again.
"I was looking at him before he got hurt," Dumars said. "If he gets healthy, that's the player you're going to get right there. For a second-round pick, I thought you absolutely have to take him. He's a first-round talent."
Dumars' instincts would be right, as Middleton did go on to become a productive NBA player. He's been named an All-Star on three separate occasions, and was a key piece for the Milwaukee Bucks when they won a championship in 2021.
Unfortunately for the Pistons, Middleton's success would come after his short stint in Detroit. He played in just 27 games as a rookie and averaged 6.1 PPG and 1.9 RPG. In the Summer of 2013, Dumars made the decision to package Middleton in a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Brandon Jennings.