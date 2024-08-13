Detroit Pistons Legend Shows Love to Trio of Team USA Stars
Since his playing days ended, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has always kept close tabs on all things in and around the NBA. Over the weekend, the Hall of Fame guard took the time to share some high praise of three of the game's greatest players.
This summer, Team USA's roster for the Summer Olympics was headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry. Despite being in the later stages of their careers, the trio of superstars led the charge for a star-studded United States team as they looked to secure a gold medal.
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA battled France in the gold medal matchup. Thanks to another dominant outing from Curry, they were able to take down to home country to finish atop the standings.
Following this impressive run, Thomas took to social media to congratulate Team USA on this achievement. He had high praise for the group's top trio, labeling them all generational talents.
Thomas was one of the NBA's top point guards for over a decade, but never got the chance to represent Team USA in the Olympics. He was selected to play in 1980, but that was the year many countries opted to boycott the Summer Games.
Even though he wasn't on the team, Thomas is still closely connected to The Dream Team from 1992. There are countless rumors that the Pistons legend was left off the roster because the other stars didn't want to play with him. At the time, he was the leader of the "Bad Boys" teams that wreaked havoc with their aggressive style of play.
As someone who has been around professional basketball for multiple decades now, Thomas is giving some well deserved praise to LeBron, Curry, and Durant. Seeing all they've managed to accomplish in their respective careers, they are certainly in the category of game changers.