Detroit Pistons Legend Slighted in Recent All-Time Rankings
When it comes to Detroit Pistons history, Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest players to suit up for the franchise. Despite all he was able to accomplish in his 13-year career, the Hall of Fame guard was slighted in some recent all-time rankings.
While on NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins put together his list of the five greatest point guards in NBA history. Among the players to not appear on this list was Thomas. Perkins' top three consisted of Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, and Oscar Robertson with Russell Westbrook and John Stockton rounding out the five.
Thomas spent his entire career with the Pistons after being drafted second overall in 1981. In 979 total games, he averaged 19.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 9.3 APG.
The Pistons legend's accolade stacks up with most of these players, warranting him at least some consideration on Perkins' list. Thomas ended his career as a 12-time All-Star, made five All-NBA teams, led Detroit to a pair of championships, and was named Finals MVP in 1990.
Stockton and Westbrook are the two players who Thomas could easily jump on this list. While Westbrook does have an MVP trophy and the triple-double award, he never had the kind of postseason success as Thomas. Stockton has longevity over him, but also lacked the playoff accolades to land him on an all-time list.
Even though Perkins might not feel this way, Thomas belongs in the conversation of the greatest point guards ever. He was the leader of an iconic team who won at the highest level during one of the league's most competitive eras.