Detroit Pistons Make Big Preseason Announcement
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around the corner.
Soon, the Detroit Pistons will gear up for training camp to prepare for their five-game preseason run. On Wednesday, the organization officially announced the schedule for their exhibition run.
The five-game schedule will begin on October 6 at home. The Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. The second matchup against the Western Conference’s Phoenix Suns added a lot of excitement to the preseason, considering the location.
According to a press release, the Pistons and the Suns will battle it out at the Breslin Center at Michigan State University. With Detroit and Phoenix’s club owners being graduates of MSU, the location makes plenty of sense for the exciting exhibition matchup.
“Michigan State University is a special place, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring our team and the excitement of NBA basketball to sports fans in East Lansing,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores. “The Lansing area and MSU community have always supported Pistons basketball, and we welcome the opportunity to give fans an early look at our efforts to improve the team and create a foundation for delivering competitive basketball.”
The matchup between the Pistons and the Suns at Michigan State University will take place at 7 PM ET. on October 8.
The Pistons and the Suns will have back-to-back battles in the preseason. On October 11, the Pistons hit the road for the first time to take on the Suns on their home court at the Footprint Center. The Pistons will take a trip to California to face the Golden State Warriors on October 13.
Detroit will conclude its preseason at home with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 16.
Coming off of a disappointing 14-win season last year, the Pistons have a lot of work to do in 2024-2025. After a busy offseason, which included a revamped front office, new head coaching hire, and a handful of veteran additions, the Pistons hope to bounce back and land on a better path next season.