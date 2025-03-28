Detroit Pistons Make Cade Cunningham Injury Announcement
Ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons made an official injury announcement regarding the star guard, Cade Cunningham.
According to the release, Cunningham had an MRI done on his left calf. The results don’t seem to be too concerning, as the Pistons are labeling Cunningham’s timeline as “day-to-day.”
“Recent imaging on Cade Cunningham’s left calf confirmed a left calf contusion that he sustained during the game last week at Dallas (3/21). He will miss tonight’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and will continue his treatment regimen with the Pistons’ athletic training staff. Cunningham will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.”
Friday’s outing against Cleveland will mark the third game in a row Cunningham will miss. When the Pistons were preparing for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Cunningham was initially available to play. Shortly before the matchup, he was a late scratch.
The Pistons went on to defeat the Pelicans in Cunningham’s absence with a 136-130 win. In the following game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons picked up a dominant 122-96 win. Friday’s game will be a major test for Detroit, as they are set to face the top team in the Eastern Conference.
While Cunningham’s three-game absence is certainly concerning, especially considering the timing, the Pistons don’t seem overly concerned. With his status set as day-to-day, there is a chance he could be back on the floor for Sunday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. If not Sunday, then the Pistons will be back on the court next Wednesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.