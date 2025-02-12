Detroit Pistons Make History vs Chicago Bulls
On Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls got off to a lousy start at home. The Detroit Pistons surely took advantage of their struggles.
Through the first half of action, the Pistons were led in the scoring department by the sophomore wing Ausar Thompson, who scored 14 points on 6-6 shooting from the field.
Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris each had 11 points, making all but one of their shots.
Then, the Pistons received a lot of help off the bench with their scoring. Isaiah Stewart checked in for 11 minutes, and made all five of his shots to score 12 points.
As always, Malik Beasley did his part as he knocked down four of his six shots from beyond the arc, scoring 12 points in nine minutes of action.
With such a dominant scoring half, the Pistons had a 71-29 lead before the third quarter. They made history by notching their largest halftime lead in franchise history.
On the other end, the Bulls attempted 52 shots from the field, with 23 of them coming from deep. They made just 23 percent of their shots overall. Ayo Dosunmu was the only player to knock down a three successfully. Chicago entered the half just 1-23 from three.
As the Bulls turned the ball over to the Pistons 10 times through the first two quarters while struggling with their overall shooting, Chicago nearly had as many turnovers as field goals made.
While the Bulls are still in the NBA Play-In picture, they made a lot of moves to sell leading up to the NBA’s trade deadline. Now missing their star forward, Zach LaVine, Chicago is going through some growing pains trying to adjust.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are on the hunt for their third victory in a row.
