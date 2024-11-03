Detroit Pistons Make Important Decision on Former Duke Standout
Over the offseason, the Detroit Pistons acquired Wendell Moore from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While he’s on board for the 2024-2025 NBA season, it appears the Pistons won’t guarantee his presence on the roster beyond this season.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons declined Moore’s player option for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Had the Pistons picked up the option, Moore could’ve made $4.5 million.
However, Moore is set to become a free agent next summer instead.
Coming out of Duke in 2022, Moore wrapped up a three-year run in the NCAA. His junior season featured a 39-game run, where he notched career-highs across the board with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.
During the 2022 NBA Draft, Moore was selected in the first round. Getting called on with the 26th overall pick, Moore’s rights initially belonged to the Dallas Mavericks. He was part of a trade with the Houston Rockets, then flipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Moore spent two seasons with the Wolves. In his rookie season, Moore appeared in 29 games, averaging just five minutes on the court. For his sophomore effort, Moore spent 25 games on the court. He struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself in his first two NBA seasons.
Over the summer, the Pistons traded for Moore during the 2024 NBA Draft. He was included in the deal that helped the Pistons move to the 37th pick in the second round. Eventually, they landed Bobi Klintman with the pick they acquired alongside Moore.
Through two weeks in the regular season, Moore has just two appearances with the Pistons. He averaged three minutes in those matchups.