Detroit Pistons Make Jaden Ivey Injury Announcement
Following their victory over the Olrando Magic, the talk of the Detroit Pistons was not that they’d won four of their last five games. Instead, it was about the tragic injury suffered by guard Jaden Ivey.
The injury occured during the fourth quater of Wednesday’s win over the Magic. Cole Anthony went diving for a loose ball, and also crashed into the leg of Ivey. The Pistons guard remained on the floor for some time before eventually being taken out on a stretcher.
Less than 24 hours after the injury occured, the Pistons provided an update on Ivey. He underwent successful surgery on his broken fibula, and is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Dating back to the preseason, Ivey has been one of the standout performers for the Pistons this season. Across 30 games, he averaged 17.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting close to 41% from beyond the arc.
In his reporting on the injury, Shams Charania touched on a potential timeline for Ivey. He cited that the former No. 5 pick is likely out for the rest of the regular season, but might be able to return if Detroit manages to reach the postseason.
”Ivey, 22, will miss at least most of the remainder of the season, sources told ESPN,” Charania wrote. ”The Pistons and Ivey are currently not ruling out a return depending on Detroit's play and potential postseason run, but the franchise will be cautious on the rehabilitation and recovery of the rising young guard.”
In the meantime, the Pistons will have to collectively work together to try and fill the void left by Ivey. They aer set to be back in action on Friday, taking on the Charlotte Hornets.