Detroit Pistons Make Major Addition From Dallas Mavericks
The Detroit Pistons haven’t stopped building their front office since the 2024 offseason started.
At the end of a disappointing 14-68 season, changes at the top were inevitable for Detroit. With a new front office taking shape, the Pistons added a member of the Dallas Mavericks’ front office on Tuesday, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dennis Lindsey is set to join the staff.
Per the report, Lindsey will acquire the title of Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.
Earlier this summer, the Pistons went on the hunt for a President of Basketball Operations. Over the past few years, the Pistons’ personnel moves were directed by the General Manager, Troy Weaver.
Initially, the Pistons planned to hire a President of Basketball Operations to oversee Weaver, with the power to move on from anybody who wasn’t seen as a fit. After a multi-week search, the Pistons hired former New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to take over.
After evaluating the front office operation, Langdon’s first order of business was to part ways with Weaver as the team’s GM. Although it was reported Weaver was offered another role in the scouting department, he declined. This week, Weaver joined the Washington Wizards in an advisor role.
Since Langdon took over and moved on from Weaver, the Pistons added several key names to the front office, including Michael Blackstone, J.R. Holden and George David. Lindsey is the latest addition.
Since joining the Houston Rockets’ organization in 1996, Lindsey has held several titles. He started his front office career as a video coordinator and a scout. By 2002, Lindsey found himself in the position to become the Vice President of Basketball Operations in Houston, before becoming the GM.
In 2007, Lindsey left the Rockets for the San Antonio Spurs. He was an Assistant GM in San Antonio for a few seasons. During this San Antonio stint, Lindsey and Langdon crossed paths, as the Pistons’ new President of Basketball Ops served as a scout for the Spurs.
After his Spurs tenure, Lindsey became the GM of the Utah Jazz, and eventually worked his way up to becoming the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. He held that position until 2021, when he stepped down.
Lindsey joins the Pistons just as they get set to make the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.