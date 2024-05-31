Detroit Pistons Make Major Front Office Change After New Hire
After weeks of searching, the Detroit Pistons hired Trajan Langdon to become the franchise's new President of Basketball Operations. With his tenure underway, more shake-ups to the front office are being made.
With a POBO in place, we now know Troy Weaver's fate under the new regime. Reports surfaced Friday evening that the Pistons plan on parting ways with their general manager.
Weaver's run comes to an end after just four years. In that time, the Pistons have failed to rise from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. In fact, their win total has trended in the wrong direction during Waver's time in Detroit. After finishing with 17 wins in 2023, the Pistons finished with the league's worst record this season (14-68).
While the Pistons might not have been able to climb in the standings, Weaver did have some positives. He's drafted multiple promising talents to the young core in the form of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.
The Pistons have picked the right offseason to go through a complete makeover in their front office. Things have lined up for them this summer to completely change the trajectory of the franchise moving forward. Along with having another lottery pick in the 2024 draft, Detroit will also have around $60 million in cap space come free agency.
With the opportunity in front of them, the new front office can quickly leave their imprint on the Pistons. Along with doing his homework for who to draft with the No. 5 pick, Langdon now has to being searching for a GM to work alongside him in Detroit.