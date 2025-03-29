Detroit Pistons Make NBA History vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Although the Detroit Pistons were underdogs heading into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cade Cunningham-less squad was eyeing history, and they got it against the Eastern Conference’s top team.
The Pistons are now 42-32 on the year. They are 1.5 games in front of the Milwaukee Bucks while holding the fifth seed. Just last year, the Pistons were working on getting the highest NBA Draft Lottery odds and knew they were well out of playoff contention in late March.
After going 14-68 during the lone season under Monty Williams, the JB Bickerstaff-led Pistons are 42-32 on the season.
via @PistonsPR: Tonight's 133-122 victory over Cleveland was Detroit's 42nd win of the season, making them the second team in NBA history to triple their win total from the previous season (Charlotte, seven to 21 from 2011-13).
The Pistons are the first team in NBA history to triple their win total in back-to-back 82 game seasons. Charlotte went 7-59 in 2011-12, when the season was shorted to 66 games due to the lockout, and went 21-61 the following year.
With Cade Cunningham sidelined due to a calf contusion and Tobias Harris out with an Achilles-related setback, the Pistons rolled out a starting five of Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Every member of the starting five contributed to the victory with double-digit scoring numbers. Duren collected a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Dennis Schroder and Ausar Thompson joined the club as well. Schroder contributed 17 points and 10 assists. Thompson had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Hardaway ended up having his best scoring night of the season. The veteran checked in for 33 minutes. He shot 10-18 from the field and knocked down seven of his 11 shots from three. Hardaway produced 32 points, which came second to Donovan Mitchell’s game-high 38 points.
The Pistons defeated the Cavs for the first time since 2022. Detroit broke a 12-game losing streak against Cleveland while improving its stance as the fifth-seeded team in the East.