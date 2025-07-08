All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

The Detroit Pistons officially struck a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Grasso

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) passes in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) passes in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dennis Schroder situation is finally sorted out for the Detroit Pistons.

On Monday, the organization officially announced that the sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings is a done deal. As expected, Schroder will head out to California once again.

When the Pistons acquired Schroder at the 2025 trade deadline, he was coming off a short-lived run with the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons became Schroder’s third team, as he started the 2024-2025 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Down the final stretch of the regular season, Schroder appeared in 28 games for the Pistons. He averaged 25 minutes on the court and even started in eight games. Schroder posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He shot 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three during the final stretch of the regular season.

Being on a young team that lacked playoff experience, Schroder brought a lot of value to Detroit in the postseason. He was gearing up for his ninth run in the playoffs. The first-round series against the New York Knicks spanned six games.

Schroder averaged 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists. He knocked down 49 percent of his shots from the field and drilled 48 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.

At first, it seemed the Pistons were going to make bringing Schroder back a priority, but the veteran guard tested the free agency market and landed a favorable offer from the Kings. According to Spotrac, Schroder is projected to make an average salary of $14.8 million per season. He’s set to spend the next three seasons with the Kings, barring any trades past December 15.

Dennis Schrode
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In return for Schroder’s services, the Pistons will land a 2026 second-round pick. The Kings will also swap the least favorable second-rounder in 2029.

While the Pistons won’t acquire the veteran Malik Monk, at least the team is set to gain a future asset for next year’s offseason.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out

Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed

Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board

Detroit Pistons Agree to Deal With Caris LeVert

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News