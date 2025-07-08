Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
The Dennis Schroder situation is finally sorted out for the Detroit Pistons.
On Monday, the organization officially announced that the sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings is a done deal. As expected, Schroder will head out to California once again.
When the Pistons acquired Schroder at the 2025 trade deadline, he was coming off a short-lived run with the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons became Schroder’s third team, as he started the 2024-2025 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Down the final stretch of the regular season, Schroder appeared in 28 games for the Pistons. He averaged 25 minutes on the court and even started in eight games. Schroder posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He shot 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three during the final stretch of the regular season.
Being on a young team that lacked playoff experience, Schroder brought a lot of value to Detroit in the postseason. He was gearing up for his ninth run in the playoffs. The first-round series against the New York Knicks spanned six games.
Schroder averaged 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists. He knocked down 49 percent of his shots from the field and drilled 48 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.
At first, it seemed the Pistons were going to make bringing Schroder back a priority, but the veteran guard tested the free agency market and landed a favorable offer from the Kings. According to Spotrac, Schroder is projected to make an average salary of $14.8 million per season. He’s set to spend the next three seasons with the Kings, barring any trades past December 15.
In return for Schroder’s services, the Pistons will land a 2026 second-round pick. The Kings will also swap the least favorable second-rounder in 2029.
While the Pistons won’t acquire the veteran Malik Monk, at least the team is set to gain a future asset for next year’s offseason.
