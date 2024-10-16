Detroit Pistons Make Roster Move Before Cavaliers Matchup
The Detroit Pistons have made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the team has waived Tosan Evbuomwan.
The sophomore small forward could get claimed or hit the free agency market.
Last year, Evbuomwan went undrafted out of Princeton. After failing to land on an NBA squad right away, he played for the Pistons over the 2023 summer. Evbuomwan signed on with the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, to start the 2023-2024 season.
In January 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies called up Evbuomwan for a tryout. Receiving a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies, Evbuomwan appeared in four games while averaging 19 minutes on the court.
During that small stretch, the rookie shot just 27 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. He produced three points, four rebounds, and two assists per game during that time.
After his 10-day deal expired, Evbuomwan returned to the G League to continue playing for the Cruise. A few days later, he landed a 10-day deal with the Pistons. Once that temporary deal expired, Evbuomwan signed a two-way contract with the Pistons.
Evbuomwan appeared in 13 games for Detroit last season. He averaged 23 minutes on the court and even collected eight starts. During that stretch, the rookie shot 57 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. He averaged seven points and four rebounds.
This preseason, Evbuomwan appeared in four games for the Pistons. He had limited playing time, spending less than seven minutes on the court during that stretch. At this point, Evbuomwan will be searching for his next opportunity as the Pistons look for other players to fill his two-way slot.