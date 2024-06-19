Detroit Pistons Make Shocking Move With Monty Williams
The Detroit Pistons are making another major move this offseason.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is moving on from its head coach Monty Williams after just one season.
Although it’s been suggested that Williams was safe after the Pistons’ recent hire to the coaching staff, it turns out that’s not the case.
This offseason, the Pistons made a change to the front office, adding Trajan Langdon as the President of Basketball Operations. Once Langdon arrived, it became clear he would have the power to make changes with the General Manager, Troy Weaver, and the head coach, Williams.
Langdon’s first order of business was to part ways with Weaver as the GM. Although Weaver was reportedly offered another job title, he declined. Therefore, Weaver is searching for another opportunity with a different franchise.
The decision to move on from Williams comes weeks after Langdon’s arrival. Although Williams has five years left on his major deal, which he signed last summer after a stint with the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons are going to take the franchise in a different direction.
To say Williams’ first season in Detroit didn’t go as planned would be an understatement. While they were still viewed as a rebuilding franchise last season, they achieved a league-worst 14-68 record. Once again, the Pistons failed to make the playoffs.
Detroit will go back on the hunt for a new head coach immediately. Meanwhile, Williams’ next move is unclear. According to reports, Williams planned to take a year off following his run with the Suns last year. The Pistons managed to convince him to move to Detroit with an intriguing offer. Unfortunately, a rough first season led to major changes for the Pistons, who will look for a new leader to coach Cade Cunningham and the rest of the team.