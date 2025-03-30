Detroit Pistons Make Shocking Tobias Harris Decision vs Timberwolves
Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons upgraded the status of the veteran forward, Tobias Harris.
As Harris is dealing with an Achilles-related setback, he remained on the injury report after popping up on the report ahead of Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Sunday, Harris was listed as probable to play. It seemed he had a good chance to make his return to action. At first, that was the case. When the Pistons revealed their starting five and submitted their injury report, Harris was upgraded to available. Not long after, his status changed.
via @Pistons_PR: Tobias Harris (Right Achilles tendinopathy) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game.
With Harris downgraded to out, Detroit slid the veteran guard Malik Beasley into the starting five. The Pistons rolled with Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dennis Schroder, and Beasley in the starting lineup.
Harris joined Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the bench once again. When the Pistons played without those three starters on Friday, Detroit managed to take down Cleveland for the first time in years.
The last time Harris was on the floor was during Detroit’s 122-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. At the time, Harris produced 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
It’s unclear how long Harris will be out for the Pistons. Sunday marks the sixth absence for the veteran forward this season.
While shorthanded, the Pistons are searching for their fourth win in a row on the road in Minnesota. They have an opportunity to gain more ground as the fifth seed.