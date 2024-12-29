Detroit Pistons Make Slight Jump in Latest NBA Power Rankings
When it comes to biggest surprises in the NBA this season, the play of the Detroit Pistons deserves a mention. After having the league's worst record last year, they've managed to drastically change their trajectory in just one offseason.
The Pistons went through a lot of change over the summer, and its paid huge dividends. J.B. Bickerstaff has the team playing competitively on a nightly basis, and Trajan Langdon's additions have provided a boost on and off the court. That said, the biggest catalyst in their success has been the growth of Cade Cunningham.
Coming off a strong 2024 season, Cunningham has taken his game to new heights. He is averaging 24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 9.7 APG for the year, and is in the conversation to get an All-Star nod.
Following their thrilling last-second win over the Sacramento Kings prior to the loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Pistons found themselves in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-17 record. That victory continued their recent hot streak, moving them to 4-1 over their last five games.
As the Pistons continue to surge, they received a slight bump in Bleacher Report's latest power rankings. They've jumped up three spots, moving from No. 24 to No. 21.
Things are undoubtedly different in Detroit this season, and moments like that emphasize it. In 2023-24, the Pistons got their 14th and final win in the second-to-last game of the season.
All the change over the offseason has done well for the Pistons, as their young core is starting to blossom and show promise. Surrounded by complementary veteran talent, Detroit could potentially put an end to their playoff drought in the coming months.