Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup
On Sunday night, it was revealed the Detroit Pistons are making some roster changes as they head into their Monday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The team will add two new players on two-way contracts. As a result, two players will hit the waiver wire and get an opportunity to get picked up by another team.
First, the Pistons have reportedly added the Boston Celtics developmental prospect Ron Harper Jr.
The former Rutgers standout, who went undrafted in 2022, has spent time in the NBA G League with the Celtics’ developmental squad.
During Maine’s Tip-Off Tournament run, Harper appeared in 10 games. Seeing the court for roughly 22 minutes of action per game, he averaged 11 points and two rebounds. From the field, Harper shot 47 percent. He attempted six threes per game, knocking down 38 percent of his shots from deep.
Harper joins the Pistons with limited NBA experience. For two seasons, Harper played with the Toronto Raptors. Across two seasons, Harper had 10 games under his belt. Seeing the court for just five minutes per game, Harper averaged just two points on 50 percent shooting.
Along with Harper, the Pistons are adding an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State in Tolu Smith. After going undrafted this past NBA Draft, Smith joined the Pistons for the 2024 NBA Summer League run. He was later brought on to join the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
During the Tip-Off Tournament run, Smith appeared in five games. He averaged 16 points on 60 percent shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. In the G League regular season, he produced 20 points on 77 percent shooting, along with 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game across four outings.
With the additions of Smith and Harper, the Pistons had to move on from Cole Swider and Alondes Williams.
The latter player went undrafted in 2022 out of Wake Forest. Williams had stops with several organizations, including the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, both of their G League affiliates.
This season, Williams signed with the Pistons and spent most of his time with the Motor City Cruise. During the tournament run, Williams produced 20 points per game on 48 percent shooting. He also averaged four rebounds and three assists.
Swider was in a similar boat. After going undrafted in 2022, he had runs with the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat prior to landing on the Pistons. With the Cruise, Swider produced 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists in tournament play. He attempted 10 threes per game, knocking down 44 percent of them.