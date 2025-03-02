Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Leads NBA in 2 Major Stats

Malik Beasley scored 18 points tonight with five 3PM, his league-leading 26th game with 5+ triples this season.



Beasley now leads the NBA with 244 3PM (4.0 per game) and leads the league with 15.7 PPG off the bench (min. 40 games), the 3rd-most by a reserve in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/1DRRmJTWz6