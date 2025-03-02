Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Leads NBA in 2 Major Stats
It’s safe to say the Detroit Pistons’ decision to sign Malik Beasley over the summer was a slam dunk. The veteran guard has made a major difference on a young roster that struggled with fewer than 15 wins a season ago.
At this point in the year, Beasley is leading the NBA in two major statistical categories and strengthening his standing as a potential major award winner at the end of the 2024-2025 campaign.
After Saturday’s matchup between the Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets, Beasley remained in the three-point shooting top spot as he’s totaled 244 for the year. In addition, Beasley leads the league with 15.7 points per game off the bench, marking the third-most by a reserve in Detroit Pistons history.
Beasley’s impact doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, considering he’s a seasoned veteran with plenty of experience. However, the fact that he’s producing those numbers as a bench player is what’s been most impressive about his run in Detroit.
Last season, Beasley started 77 of the 79 games he played with the Milwaukee Bucks. The veteran guard averaged 11 points on 41 percent shooting from three.
The last time Beasley averaged over 15 points per game was during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beasley started 68 of 130 games in Minnesota. During a 14-game stretch in 2019-2020, Beasley produced 21 points per game. The following year, he put up 20 points per game in 37 matchups.
With the Pistons this season, Beasley has produced 17 points per game in 61 outings. He is shooting 43 percent from three and maintains a major role on a team that’s exceeding expectations while sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group