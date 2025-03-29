Detroit Pistons’ Mindset After Making NBA History vs Cavaliers
Last season, the Detroit Pistons turned in a 14-win effort. It was the type of campaign that led to a revamped front office and coaching staff.
After hiring Trajan Langdon and JB Bickerstaff to headline those departments, a young Pistons team with some new veteran additions shocked the NBA in 2024-2025.
Were they expected to be better? Of course. This good? Well, the Pistons’ turnaround has been historic and actually shocking.
On Friday, the Pistons hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers while on a 12-game losing streak against their division rival. Despite missing three starters, the Pistons turned in one of their most impressive performances of the year, which resulted in a 133-122 victory.
The Pistons are now 42-32 on the season.
via @PistonsPR: “Tonight's 133-122 victory over Cleveland was Detroit's 42nd win of the season, making them the second team in NBA history to triple their win total from the previous season (Charlotte, seven to 21 from 2011-13). The Pistons are the first team in NBA history to triple their win total in back-to-back 82 game seasons. Charlotte went 7-59 in 2011-12, when the season was shorted to 66 games due to the lockout, and went 21-61 the following year.”
The Pistons had every right to celebrate and be excited after Friday’s win. However, Bickerstaff revealed this isn’t the time or place to take everything in.
“We won’t [soak it in]. We got business to take care of. A game on Sunday,” the head coach told reporters on Friday night.
“We respect every win that we get. We understand how hard it is to win in the NBA. Our guys have bigger things in mind. Having those bigger things in mind makes sure you just focus on today and you worry about the process. At the end of the season, you sit back and reflect. Right now, we’re in it. We’re not going anywhere.”
For the first time in the 2020s, the Pistons are expected to make the playoffs. For most guys on their roster, the upcoming run will be a first. Considering where they were at one year ago, some might view the Pistons as a team that might lack playoff grit due to being inexperienced and simply happy to be there.
But Bickerstaff isn’t allowing that mindset to win. The Pistons are focused on Sunday’s clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will continue grinding it out until they reach the first round of the postseason.