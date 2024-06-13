Detroit Pistons Named as Potential New Home for Former All-Star Guard
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons have put themselves in a position to be a major player in free agency. Armed with over $60 million in cap space, the newly shaped front office can add multiple pieces to pair alongside the team's young core.
In a few weeks, the 2024 free agent class will start to take shape. As of now, there are still a handful of names that have decisions to make regarding player options. Among those expected to decline their option and test the market this summer is LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell.
Recently, the people at Bleacher Report named free agents that are flight risks. Russell's name was brought up, and the Pistons were among the teams listed as a potential new home for him.
The Orlando Magic could use a shot of offense and have significant cap space. The Detroit Pistons should be desperate for some veteran talent. Outside of these franchises, however, Russell may have to settle for the $12.9 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception with a team like the Sacramento Kings to be a sixth man if Malik Monk leaves.
If the Pistons were looking to add some veteran help, Russell could be one of the cheaper options this summer. He's had success with rebuilding teams in the past, dating back to his time with the Brooklyn Nets.
While on the Lakers, Russell proved he can thrive as a secondary ballhandler. Having shared the floor with LeBron James, he should be able to easily slot in next to a guard like Cade Cunningham. More importantly, he can provide playmaking and outside shooting in the backcourt. In 76 games with the Lakers, Russell averaged 18.0 PPG and 6.3 APG while knocking down 41.5% of his threes on high volume.