Detroit Pistons Named as Surprise Landing Spot for All-Star
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons are in a position to be a major player in free agency. Armed with around $60 million, the newly shaped front office can add multiple new pieces to pair with the young core.
Among the All-Star-level players set to hit free agency this summer is DeMar DeRozan. While he's entering his mid-30s, he's still capable of being a key piece on a good team. This season for the Bulls, DeRozan posted averages of 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG.
Recently, the people at Bleacher Report put together surprise landing spots for some of the top free agents. When breaking down DeRozan, the Pistons were chosen as a change of scenery for him.
For them, a break-even record would constitute an enormous step forward. Along with some organic growth from the gaggle of mostly underperforming youngsters on the roster, adding DeRozan as a veteran leader and high-end scorer might be enough to get Detroit into the not-so rarefied air of the early-2020s Bulls.
If the Pistons were looking to speed up their rebuild, pursuing DeRozan is a route they could potentially go. However, there are some potential roadblocks with a move like this.
The biggest issue with this theoretical signing is DeRozan's shooting. While he's still a high-level scorer in the NBA, he isn't a threat from beyond the arc. Seeing that the Pistons already have spacing issues on the offensive end, adding in another non-shooter might do more harm than good.
Bringing in a quality veteran to play with this young core would be a smart move for the Pistons. However, fit on the court needs to be considered as well. Because of this, DeRozan might not be the best use of Detroit's cap space this summer.