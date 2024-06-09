Detroit Pistons Named Worst Landing Spot for All-Star Free Agent
Since they have the largest amount of open cap space this summer, the Detroit Pistons are poised to be a major threat in free agency. Even though they are able to offer a max contract, they've been named the worst landing spot for one of the biggest potential names in the market.
Later this month, Paul George has a big decision to make regarding his future. He can either opt into his player option with the LA Clippers, or become a free agent a year early. After not being able to secure an extension this season, many expect the star forward to test the market.
Still about a month away from free agency, the people at Bleacher Report named best and worst landing spots for the top names. While discussing George, Detroit was named as his worst fit.
Even with his outside shooting and defensive prowess, George probably isn't good enough to instantly change the fortunes of perhaps the worst team in the league. While there would be some nobility in trying to teach Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and the rest of this young core how to win consistently, it'd likely take the duration of his last big contract to do so.
From an on-court standpoint, George does make sense for the Pistons. He is a versatile two-way forward who can take scoring and playmaking pressures off of Cade Cunningham. That said, it would make little sense for the All-Star forward to go to Detroit.
At this point in his career, George is looking to contend for championships. Acquiring him would drastically raise the Pistons' ceiling, but not enough for them to compete at that level. That said, it's highly doubtful George would spend his mid-30s trying to help Detroit climb up the Eastern Conference standings.