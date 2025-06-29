All Pistons

NBA Fans React to Major Malik Beasley Report

An update on Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has plenty of NBA fans talking.

Justin Grasso

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
As Malik Beasley prepared to hit the free agency market on Monday, it was revealed that the Detroit Pistons guard has become the subject of an investigation put together by the U.S. District Attorney’s office.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Beasley has been hit with allegations of gambling “related to NBA games and prop bets.”

The report was a shocking development ahead of one of the NBA’s busiest days in the offseason.

NBA Fans React to the Malik Beasley Report

via @DetroitSportsPodcast: Detroit can never have nice things

@KevinOConnorNBA: Malik Beasley definitely choked under (extra?) pressure in the playoffs…

@JeriTsaiNets: Why even Gamble with all that $?

@jaredsmithbets: Porter, Rozier, now Beasley. The NBA has a betting problem

Shortly after reports of the investigation surfaced, Beasley’s attorney released a comment, making it clear that the investigation does not confirm any wrongdoing on Beasley's part.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN’s Shams Charania. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

Malik Beasle
Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates during the first half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As for the NBA, the league’s spokesperson, Mike Bass, released a statement via ESPN: “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

Regardless of how the investigation turns out, it will have a major impact on Beasley’s future. Prior to the launch of the investigation, Beasley and the Pistons were reportedly working out a three-year extension. Those talks are now paused, according to Charania.

With free agency a day away, the Pistons might have to pivot elsewhere, as everything could take some time to resolve. The investigation shouldn’t rule out Beasley’s return to Detroit. After the veteran guard proved to be one of the top three-point shooters and bench players, while establishing a reputation as a chemistry-booster in the locker room, Beasley was quite important to the Pistons’ success in 2024-2025.

Published
