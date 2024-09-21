Detroit Pistons Offseason Gets Shocking One-Word Description
Coming off a season where they finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons made changes at multiple levels of the organization. Following this makeover, their summer was given an interesting description.
Starting near the top of the organization, the Pistons parted ways with Troy Weaver and hired Trajan Langdon to be the new President of Basketball Operations. One of his first big moves was getting Detroit a new head coach. Despite just signing a record deal a year prior, Monty Williams was dismissed as coach and replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff.
As for the roster, some new faces were brought in as well. Langdon made his first draft selection as POBO of the Pistons, taking Ron Holland with the No. 5 pick. He then signed veterans Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley in free agency and acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. In a smaller move that has gone overlooked at times, Detroit also signed Paul Reed after he was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.
With training camp just around the corner, the people at Bleacher Report put out one-word descriptions for each team's offseason. For the Pistons, they went with re-restarting.
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a playoff game since 2009. The franchise parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams, despite the years left on the latter's contract). Trajan Langdon, hired to run the front office, brought in J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Williams.
Detroit seems to be restarting the restart. It may be a while until the team is truly competitive.
While Holland is certainly more of a long-term project, the rest of Pistons' moves don't indicate that a restart is happening. All the players brought in are complements to the current core, mainly with their outside shooting. If they're able to open the floor for guys like Cade Cunningham to continue improve, Detroit might slowly start to ascend from the basement of the Eastern Conference.