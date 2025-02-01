Detroit Pistons Owner Makes Major WNBA Announcement
With the WNBA looking to grow more, several NBA team owners have gotten involved with submitting a bid to bring a new team to the league.
On Friday, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores announced that there has been an official submission for a WNBA franchise to return to Detroit.
“This is an exciting opportunity to welcome the WNBA back to Detroit and bring additional investment and economic activity into the city,” Gores said in a press release.
“For the WNBA this is home, and our bid represents an unprecedented opportunity for the league to come full circle and effect a long-hoped-for Detroit homecoming. No city is more prepared to embrace the team as a community asset that drives unity and common ground.”
The ownership group is headlined by Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband Steve. Mary Barra and he husband Tony. Grant Hill and his wife Tamia, Chris Webber, Jared Goff and his wife Christen, Arn, and Nancy Tellem.
“Detroit is a sports town that loves its teams deeply and consistently shows up with unwavering passion,” Gores added. “At a critical moment in the growth and development of the WNBA, it supported the hometown team more than any other franchise in the league. We’re here to rekindle that legacy.”
The WNBA will welcome the Golden State Valkyries as its newest franchise in 2025. The team recently constructed its roster through an expansion draft, and will be coached by Natalie Nakase.
In 2026, two more teams will enter the picture. The league will branch out to Canada, adding the Toronto Tempo. Out West, Portland will gain its first team and should soon reveal plans for branding.
As for Detroit, the expectation is that they would bring back an old name if they have a successful bid.
Back in 1998, the Detroit Shock debuted in the WNBA. Their tenure would end in 2009. The Shock found a lot of success, bringing four Conference Championships and three WNBA Championships to Michigan.
In October 2009, the Shock relocated to Tulsa. That move would last six seasons before the Shock ended up folding into the Dallas Wings.
