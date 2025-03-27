Detroit Pistons Player Shares Emotional Message
Since joining the Detroit Pistons for the first time ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Malik Beasley has gained a lot of love from the team and the fan base.
It’s safe to say that the feelings are mutual for Beasley, who continues to express his thoughts, shedding such a positive light on his experience with the Pistons as the regular season winds down.
Following a Tuesday night victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Beasley took to social media to send a message about the 2024-2025 Pistons.
via @mbeasy5: Yo .. I love this team.. they give me life everyday 🖤
The 28-year-old joined the Pistons on a one-year deal after competing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Considering he was coming from an Eastern Conference contender to a team that went 14-68 one season ago, many believed Beasley could be a candidate to be moved to a contender at the trade deadline.
But with the Pistons suddenly competing for a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Beasley made it clear to the Detroit front office that he wanted to stay. He got his wish, and he certainly doesn’t seem to have any regrets.
Beasley is thriving in his role off the bench this year. In 73 games, the veteran guard has averaged 16 points on 42 percent shooting from three. He’s been exactly what Cade Cunningham and the rest of the team needed for the 2024-2025 campaign.
With the young Pistons squad set to make the playoffs this season, Beasley will be an important presence. The veteran has 37 playoff games under his belt across four years. Last year, he averaged nine points on 44 percent shooting from deep in six games with the Bucks.