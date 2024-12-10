Detroit Pistons Players React to Cade Cunningham's Recent Post
Social Media posts used to be rare for Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. With early wins racking up more these days, Cunningham is celebrating for all to see more frequently.
Following Detroit’s Saturday night win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, Cunningham and the Pistons were feeling good. The star went live on social media to reveal the good vibes of the team on the plane ride back to Detroit.
Cunningham followed up with several posts, including one showing some of his highlights from the big night.
Cunningham had every right to be feeling good on Saturday. As he checked into the game for nearly 36 minutes of action, the All-Star hopeful hit nine of hid 17 shots from the field, drilling five of his eight shots from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 29 points.
As always, Cunningham was the Pistons’ lead playmaker, dishing out 15 assists on the night. Once again, Cunningham secured a triple-double, as he secured 10 boards, with most of them coming on the defensive end.
Pistons Players React to Cunningham’s Post
@bball_paul: 🔥🔥🔥
@tobiasharris: 😤🥶
@thewendellmoore: fight like dawgs 😮💨
Cunningham received support from some of the team’s energetic reserves, along with a starter in Tobias Harris.
On Saturday, Harris checked in for 33 minutes and knocked down half of his shots from the field. The veteran forward was one of six Pistons to notch double-digits in scoring. He nearly had a double-double, coming up just one rebound shy.
The Pistons knocked off the Knicks with a 120-111 victory. It was the first time the Pistons defeated New York since 2019.
Detroit advanced to 10-15 on the year. Cunningham’s been thriving on a solo note, producing 23 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and knocking down 39 percent of his threes. The young star is nearly averaging a double-double with nine assists per game and also coming down with seven rebounds per outing in 21 appearances.