Detroit Pistons Players React to Cade Cunningham’s Post
Cade Cunningham felt great following another standout performance at one of the most popular venues in the NBA.
For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons star helped his team pick up a win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. For the All-Star-hopeful, it was another performance that could help him lock in his first nod.
During the first Pistons-Knicks outing at MSG this year, Cunningham checked in for 35 minutes. He collected one of his many triple-doubles of the year, producing 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. From the field, Cunningham produced points on nine out of his 17 shots. Five of his makes came from deep, while six came from the charity stripe.
On Monday night, Cunningham took the court for 32 minutes. He knocked down 14 shots from the field, going 4-8 from beyond the arc. It wasn’t a triple-double outing for Cunningham, but he scored a game-high 36 points at The Garden to get the Pistons to 21-19 on the season.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram, leading a few of his teammates to react with celebratory comments to help praise the young guard.
@tobiasharris: 🔥🔥🔥🔥
@the.isaiahstewart: 🔋🔥💯
@simofonte_: 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻
Cade Cunningham’s Post
@cadecunn1ngham: No weapon formed against you shall prosper 🌟
With good health through the first half of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Cade Cunningham has managed to be a dominant presence on the floor for the Pistons.
Through his first 17 games of the year, Cunningham has produced 24 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds per game on average.
A groin injury on November 21 forced Cunningham to miss four of five games. Since returning from an absence on December 3, Cunningham hasn’t missed any games. Over the past 18 matchups, Cunningham has taken his play up a notch.
Over that span of games, Cunningham has posted averages of 26 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. He’s been knocking down shots at a 48 percent clip and hitting on 39 percent of his threes on nearly seven attempts per game.
On Thursday, Cunningham and the Pistons will be back on the floor for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Detroit will look to try and continue their winning ways.
