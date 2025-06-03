All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Playoff Opponent Makes Shocking Decision

Beating the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics wasn't enough for the New York Knicks to keep Tom Thibodeau.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks to his team on the bench during a time out during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
During the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons believed they were in a position to potentially upset the New York Knicks. Heading into the series, a lot of questions surrounded the future of the head coach, Tom Thibodeau.

Leading up to Game 1, Knicks players had to back their head coach, which was a scenario they found themselves in one month later after they officially dropped out of the NBA Playoffs in an Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite the endorsements from key players, including the franchise star Jalen Brunson, the Knicks decided that Thibodeau was no longer the guy for the job. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have officially moved on from Thibodeau on Tuesday.

via @ShamsCharania: The New York Knicks are relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties as head coach, sources tell ESPN. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first East Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s.

The Pistons put up a great fight against the third-seeded Knicks in round one of the playoffs.

Although the Pistons opened up the series with a bang, taking on a double-digit lead through the first three quarters, New York put together a masterful comeback. Detroit trailed 0-1 after a 123-112 loss.

The Pistons bounced back with a 100-94 victory at Madison Square Garden in Game 2. When the Knicks paid a visit to the Pistons, they squeezed out a 118-116 victory for Game 3. They followed up with two in a row on the road, beating Detroit 94-93 for Game 4.

The Knicks had a chance to take the Pistons out with a gentleman’s sweep, but the Pistons pulled off another upset on the road at MSG. The sixth and final game went down to the wire, and led the Knicks to put the Pistons away with another tight win.

It’s now clear that a first-round exit would’ve certainly ended Thibodeau’s tenure with the Knicks, as reports suggested. Despite coaching the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, the team is in search of new leadership. According to Charania, they believe a “new voice” will serve as the focus for the team’s “next step.”

